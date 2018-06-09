Can't connect right now! retry
Ali Tareen announces not to contest election

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

Ali Tareen says he 'cannot give time to politics due to his education.' — Geo News

LODHRAN: Ali Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen, Saturday announced not to contest the forthcoming election citing his inability to give time to politics due to education.

In his video message, Tareen had received nomination papers from National Assembly constituency NA-161.

He said that the party ticket should be given to the best candidate. "Best candidate is the one who works for his party round the clock."

Tareen said that he "cannot give time to politics due to his education."

On the other hand, sources informed Geo News that Tareen withdrew after differences surfaced over distribution of party tickets in Lodhran.

