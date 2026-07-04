PM Shehbaz invites Turkish firms to expand investment footprint in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a meeting with a business delegation in Istanbul, Turkiye, July 4, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM Shehbaz currently visiting Turkiye on official visit.

SIFC continues to provide one-window facilitation: PM.

Turkish executives reaffirm their interest in investments.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan during meetings with the country's leading business executives as part of his official visit to Turkiye.

The prime minister, who reached Istanbul on Friday, held a series of meetings with senior executives of Turkiye's leading business groups and industry organisations in Istanbul, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Shehbaz is currently on an official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meetings with the Turkish business executives, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and attracting greater Turkish investment across key sectors of the economy.

He underscored the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and emphasised the importance of translating the two countries' exceptional relationship into a stronger economic and investment partnership.

PM Shehbaz invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprint in Pakistan's priority sectors, including energy, mining and minerals, infrastructure, maritime and logistics, information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, agriculture and privatisation.

He noted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) continues to provide one-window facilitation and institutional support for strategic investors.

The Turkish business leaders appreciated the Pakistani government's economic reforms, improving investment climate and investor-friendly policies.

They expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic outlook and reaffirmed their interest in expanding investments and developing long-term partnerships across a range of strategic sectors, contributing to the growing economic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

PM affirms commitment to transparent business environment

Separately, the Turkcell chief executive officer called on the prime minister, where they discussed Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation in the digital and technology sectors.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz shared the government's vision of establishing a Pakistan-Turkiye Digital Corridor to strengthen regional digital connectivity, facilitate secure cross-border data flows, and advance the integration of digital infrastructure.

The prime minister invited the company to explore long-term collaboration with Pakistani institutions in areas including 5G deployment, network optimisation, spectrum management, digital infrastructure and technology transfer.

He also encouraged the company to consider partnerships in the local manufacturing of telecommunications equipment, software development, digital skills development and capacity building.

The premier reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining a transparent, predictable and investment-friendly business environment, supported by the SIFC, to facilitate strategic investments in high-value sectors, particularly information and communication technologies.

The Turkish executive appreciated Pakistan's forward-looking digital transformation agenda and expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration in telecommunications, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to working closely with the relevant Pakistani stakeholders to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to the shared economic and technological aspirations of Pakistan and Turkiye.