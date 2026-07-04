State minister holds ‘Khuli Kachehri' in Jhelum to address public grievances

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani holds a public hearing in Jhelum, Punjab, July 4, 2026. — Geo News

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani held a Khuli Kachehri (public hearing) at the District Council Hall in Jhelum on Saturday, hearing public grievances and taking steps to address them.

Senior officials from the district administration, police and other government departments also attended the session. The public hearing continued for more than three hours, during which Kayani heard complaints from over 400 citizens.

Addressing participants, Kayani said he would hold public hearings every month, adding that similar sessions would also be organised in Dina and Sohawa tehsils to hear residents' concerns directly and strengthen coordination between the public and government institutions.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were utilising all available resources to serve the public.

The state minister added that Jhelum was witnessing record development work while the mechanism for addressing public complaints was also being made more effective and responsive.

Residents welcomed the holding of the public hearing — the first in Jhelum's history — and appreciated Kayani's public outreach initiatives.