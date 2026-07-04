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Allotment letters distributed to beneficiaries under ‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar' scheme in Jhelum

CM Maryam Nawaz has provided houses to thousands of families in Punjab, says state minister

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Published July 04, 2026

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Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani hands over an allotment letter for a plot to a deserving woman in Jhelum on July 4, 2026. — Geo News
Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani hands over an allotment letter for a plot to a deserving woman in Jhelum on July 4, 2026. — Geo News

More than 600 citizens in Jhelum received allotment letters for free land under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare initiative, “Apni Zameen Apna Ghar,” on Saturday.  

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani distributed the letters among over 400 deserving and homeless families.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister congratulated the families who received allotment letters.

He said that the PML-N President and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled his promise of giving people their own homes.

“A house is the basic dream of every human being. Alhamdulillah, we have fulfilled the promise. This is the tradition of the PML-N,” he added.

The minister said that CM Maryam has provided houses to thousands of families in Punjab.

He said that a total of 5,942 applications were received in Jhelum district through the official online portal, adding that after verification by Nadra, 4,303 applicants were declared eligible for the scheme.

After the verification of the Revenue Department, 730 applicants were declared successful through a transparent computerised draw, he added.

More than 600 deserving citizens of Jhelum district, including the elderly, women, and special people, have received allotment letters.

He said that the allottees can get an interest-free loan of Rs 1.5 million from the Bank of Punjab for further financial assistance in the construction of houses under the CM's scheme.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the 'Prime Minister Apna Ghar' concessional loan scheme at the federal level to facilitate the people.

Loans of up to Rs10 million are being offered through banks at a low interest rate of 5%, he added.

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