New FIR filed in Lahore foreign women case

Police personnel patrol a market in Lahore. — APP/File

LAHORE: A fresh police case has been registered in Lahore in connection with the vehicle crash that led to the rescue of two foreign women allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted, as investigators continue to piece together the sequence of events.

The incident involving two foreigners came to the limelight after a first information report (FIR) was registered at Lahore’s Defence Police Station against five suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, identified as the grandson of a high-profile political bigwig, for the alleged kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault of two foreign nationals — a Spanish and a Dutch.

The latest FIR comes a day after Lahore police said the women had been rescued after they escaped from the suspects' vehicle near Bhatta Chowk following the crash.

The FIR was lodged after the owner of a vehicle damaged in the collision came forward, police said.

The case was registered on the complaint of the vehicle's driver, identified as Usman, who told police he was travelling from a private housing society towards Bhatta Chowk when another vehicle struck his car on Airport Road before fleeing the scene.

Usman told police he had contacted the emergency helpline 15 several times before officers arrived at the spot.

According to the FIR, the collision caused damage estimated at around Rs300,000.

Emergency call led police to the scene

Police said Usman had called the emergency helpline 15 immediately after the crash, prompting officers to reach the scene.

Investigators said the two foreign women got out of the suspect's vehicle following the collision and ran into a nearby shop, where they sought shelter before police arrived.

The fresh case is related to the traffic collision and is separate from the main investigation into the alleged kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault of the two foreign nationals.

CM orders to ensure merit in case

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran had said the two women, a Spanish and a Dutch national, arrived in the provincial capital on June 29 and were allegedly kidnapped shortly afterwards.

He stressed that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to proceed on merit in the case involving the alleged kidnapping of two foreign women.

"The chief minister said the case must be handled on merit and whoever committed the crime will be punished," he said.

Investigators tracked the suspects through Safe City cameras, mobile phone data and vehicle records before arresting four suspects on July 2, the police officer said.

According to police, the women later escaped after the suspects' vehicle crashed near Bhatta Chowk. They sought refuge in a nearby shop before officers reached the scene and rescued them.

Police said the women's statements had been recorded before a magistrate and, after completing medical examinations and legal formalities, they were allowed to leave Pakistan. The investigation into the main case remains underway.