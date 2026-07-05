Govt to boost weather forecasting, early warning systems with Rs1.6bn investment

Commuters are passing through a road during the monsoon downpour in Karachi on August 23, 2025. — Online

PMD receives Rs1.6bn under Annual Plan 2026-27.

Rs344m allocated for rainfall enhancement centre.

Rs1bn allocated to modernise hydromet services.



Pakistan plans to strengthen its weather forecasting, disaster preparedness and climate resilience capabilities through a series of projects and policy initiatives.

According to the Annual Plan 2026-27, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has been allocated Rs1.6 billion to improve forecasting systems and disaster risk management.

The allocation includes Rs344m for the proposed National Centre for Rainfall Enhancement to support water security, climate adaptation and agricultural productivity.

Weather surveillance radar projects in Multan and Sukkur have been earmarked Rs195m and Rs5m, respectively, to improve real-time weather monitoring and early warning capabilities.

Another Rs1bn has been allocated for the modernisation of Hydromet Services in Pakistan project, which aims to upgrade hydrometeorological infrastructure, improve forecasting accuracy and strengthen climate-related data systems.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination is projected to receive Rs2.5 billion, with the bulk of the allocation focused on forestry, biodiversity conservation, afforestation and ecosystem restoration.

Key initiatives include the Pakistan Climate Innovation and Green Growth Initiative to equip youth with green skills and support entrepreneurship through a Green Innovation Fund.

A National Forest and Tree Cover Assessment using remote sensing and machine learning technologies is also planned to improve forest monitoring and restoration planning.

The government also plans to advance climate-smart agriculture, efficient water management, disaster risk reduction, green industrialisation, circular economy initiatives and domestic carbon market mechanisms to support sustainable economic growth.

The focus on resilience reflects Pakistan's increasing exposure to climate-related disasters.

The Annual Plan notes that major floods in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2022 and 2025 caused extensive human and economic losses, damaging infrastructure and livelihoods across the country.

Citing the World Bank's 2022 report, the plan says Pakistan suffers average annual losses of around $2bn from floods and earthquakes.

These losses could rise to $250 billion by 2030 and $1.2 trillion by 2050, with damage in priority sectors reaching up to 30% of GDP in a peak disaster year, highlighting the urgency of strengthening climate adaptation and disaster preparedness.