General Election 2018: Sattar, Jamali, others submit nomination papers

KARACHI: Politicians across the country have been submitting their nomination forms to participate in the forthcoming General Election 2018.



Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar filed his nomination papers from NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247 in Karachi on Saturday.

Former prime minister Zafarullah Jamali submitted his nomination form as an independent candidate from NA-261. His younger son filed nomination from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-13.

Saira Afzal Tarar, former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz minister for health, submitted her nomination papers from NA-87 and PP-70.

Former federal minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan filed his nominations from NA-154, and Punjab Assembly constituencies PP-211 abd PP-212.

Sikandar's brother Shaukat Hayat Bosan also submitted nomination papers from NA-154. Former PTI ticket holder Abid Khagga submitted nominations from NA-151 and PP-206.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Nusrat Sehr Abbasi submitted nomination papers from NA-206 and PS-25.

Former caretaker prime minister Mohammad Mian Soomro filed his nomination as an independent candidate from NA-196.

Sindh United Party's Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah submitted his nomination papers from PS-80 Sehwan.

