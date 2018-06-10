Can't connect right now! retry
General Election 2018: Sattar, Jamali, others submit nomination papers

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed July 25 as the date for General Election 2018. — Geo News

KARACHI: Politicians across the country have been submitting their nomination forms to participate in the forthcoming General Election 2018.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar filed his nomination papers from NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247 in Karachi on Saturday.

Former prime minister Zafarullah Jamali submitted his nomination form as an independent candidate from NA-261. His younger son filed nomination from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-13.

Saira Afzal Tarar, former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz minister for health, submitted her nomination papers from NA-87 and PP-70.

Former federal minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan filed his nominations from NA-154, and Punjab Assembly constituencies PP-211 abd PP-212.

Sikandar's brother Shaukat Hayat Bosan also submitted nomination papers from NA-154. Former PTI ticket holder Abid Khagga submitted nominations from NA-151 and PP-206.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Nusrat Sehr Abbasi submitted nomination papers from NA-206 and PS-25.

Former caretaker prime minister Mohammad Mian Soomro filed his nomination as an independent candidate from NA-196.

Sindh United Party's Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah submitted his nomination papers from PS-80 Sehwan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed July 25 as the date for General Election 2018.

