President Mamnoon meets China's Xi during SCO, talks Sino-Pak relations

Photo: Geo News/File

QINGDAO: Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met Saturday on the sidelines of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit taking place here in the city.

On the second day of the multi-nation event that was broadcasted live on the Chinese and international media, the two leaders had a detailed discussion wherein the two exchanged thoughts on the Sino-Pak bilateral linkages.

Further, Hussain congratulated Xi on being elected the general-secretary of the Communist Party of China for the second time. The latter, on his part, applauded the former over Pakistan's joining the SCO summit for the first time as an official full-time member.

Xi noted that Pak-China relations have enjoyed a favourable momentum over recent years. The strategic cooperation between the two ally nations is not only an asset for them but also provides a model for building a new type of international, all-weather friendship.



As the SCO summit came to its conclusion, the leaders of the nations — both member and observer states — also gathered for a family photo.



Mamnoon Hussain meets Tajik counterpart

Later in the day, Hussain met his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, where the two discussed efforts to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The two heads of state further discussed the prospects of cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, investment, culture, education, science and technology, defence, and people-to-people contacts, Radio Pakistan reported.

Moreover, the president discussed Pakistan's energy requirements, where he stressed upon the early completion of the $1.16-billion Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) power project

Further, he expressed Islamabad's interest in promoting connectivity with Central Asia through Tajikistan.