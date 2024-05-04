 

Ivanka Trump attracts eyeballs in mini blue dress as she hits red carpet in Miami

Donald Trumps's daughter gave peek into date night with Jared Kushner on social media

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Former first daughter bares toned legs in tiny satin dress as she steps out for date night with Jared Kushner. — Parade

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump stunned bystanders while showing off her tanned legs in a mini blue dress as she hit the red carpet in Miami with her husband Jared Kushner earlier this week.

Ivanka Trump steps out for date night with husband in Miami. — HOLA! via Grosby Group

The former White House senior advisor, 42, flashed a smile as she walked the red carpet hand in hand with Jared, 43, before dining at the famous Carbone on Thursday night.

She dazzled in the dark blue sparkly dress, showing off her tanned legs, as she held a silver clutch and donned silver open-toed heels.

The fashion-forward mother-of-three wore her luscious blond hair down in loose curls, paired with elegant makeup.

Meanwhile, her husband sported black pants, shoes, and a button-down over a white shirt.

She shared photos and videos from her date night with Jared on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen posing with Miami Dolphins stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Ivanka Trump hangs out with Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle on night out with Jared Kushner. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

She also shared a video of rapper Ludacris performing on stage.

Ivanka Trump shares sneak peek from night out with husband Jared Kushner. — Instagram/@ivankatrump

The couple's outing came after they were recently spotted during a sunny day out with their children, Arabella, 12, Joseph, nine, and Theodore, eight, in Miami.

Ivanka wore a white flowy dress, a sun hat, open-toed wicker sandals and dark aviator sunglasses.

She had made her desire for a quieter life clear in 2022 when her father announced his presidential candidacy. Since then, Ivanka has embraced the jet-set lifestyle, which she documents on Instagram. 

