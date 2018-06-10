Multiple suspects, including robbers, arrested in Karachi ahead of Eid

File Photo

KARACHI: Looting and robberies are on the rise as Ramazan is coming to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, with law enforcement authorities (LEAs) arresting seven suspects Saturday night from different areas of the city, Geo News reported.

The arrested suspects were apprehended from Defence, Pir Ilahi Buksh (PIB) Colony, Model Colony, and Tipu Sultan.



In a separate incident, dacoits robbed a superstore Saturday night in block 5 of the metropolis' Clifton area and escaped with various valuables as well as cash.

On the other hand, last night, residents of Model Colony caught hold of a dacoit who was robbing using a knife. He was allegedly beat up by the citizens and then handed over to the police.