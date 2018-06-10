Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted the hearing-Photo: File

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Sunday directed those media owners to appear before it on Monday who have not been paying salaries to their staff.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted the hearing.

Justice Nisar expressed annoyance at non-payment despite court orders and directed media owners to appear in personal capacity.

Secretary information has also been summoned.

The apex court also suspended the dismissals of journalists by media groups.

The apex court in an earlier order had directed media groups to pay salaries to staff by April 30.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Shehla Raza to contest election against Imran in Karachi

Shehla Raza to contest election against Imran in Karachi

 Updated 31 minutes ago
‘Comical drama’ being staged to not issue me party ticket: Nisar

‘Comical drama’ being staged to not issue me party ticket: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court’s ‘ambiguous’ verdict has left me confused: Musharraf

Supreme Court’s ‘ambiguous’ verdict has left me confused: Musharraf

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

 Updated 10 hours ago
Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N parliamentary board interviews hopefuls for election candidacy

PML-N parliamentary board interviews hopefuls for election candidacy

 Updated 7 hours ago
President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Updated 12 hours ago
Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM