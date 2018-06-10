Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted the hearing-Photo: File

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Sunday directed those media owners to appear before it on Monday who have not been paying salaries to their staff.



A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted the hearing.

Justice Nisar expressed annoyance at non-payment despite court orders and directed media owners to appear in personal capacity.

Secretary information has also been summoned.

The apex court also suspended the dismissals of journalists by media groups.

The apex court in an earlier order had directed media groups to pay salaries to staff by April 30.