FIA arrests Ghotki resident for posing as NA employee with forged appointment letter

A view of the National Assembly. — X/@NAofPakistan/File

Accused posed as a Grade 17 officer in NA Secretariat.

Accused arrested from Ghotki on direction of Speaker Sadiq.

Preparation of forged documents "punishable offence": NA.

The National Assembly Secretariat said on Saturday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a Ghotki resident for posing as a National Assembly official using a forged appointment letter.

In a statement, the NA Secretariat said that Abdul Wajid, who posed as a Grade 17 officer, was arrested from Ghotki on the direction of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The matter came to light following public complaints and social media reports, prompting the speaker to take immediate action.

"According to reports, the said individual not only misled government officials and police authorities by claiming this fake status and allegedly obtaining undue privileges and protocol, but was also reportedly involved in harassing and pressuring citizens through various means, causing concern and unrest among the public," the statement said.

Abdul Wajid possessed a fake appointment letter from the National Assembly Secretariat bearing the Speaker's forged signature, and had been illegally obtaining privileges and protocol despite having no connection with the institution.

"The National Assembly Secretariat clarifies that Abdul Wajid has no connection whatsoever with the National Assembly Secretariat, and there is no record of his appointment or employment in the National Assembly. The appointment letter being used by him is completely fake and has no legal or official standing."

The Secretariat's spokesperson declared that the preparation of forged documents bearing a speaker's signature and impersonating a government official was a "serious and punishable offence", adding that strict legal action would be taken against such elements without discrimination.

The Secretariat urged the public and all government institutions to verify the authenticity of any appointment letter, offer letter, or official document purportedly issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, and to immediately report any suspicious activity or forged documents to the relevant law enforcement agencies to discourage misuse of state institutions' names.