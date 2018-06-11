As Eid approaches, dacoits escape with valuables in multiple Karachi robberies

File Photo

KARACHI: With Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, the metropolis experiences a noticeable increase in the crime rate, especially robberies and snatching, Geo News reported Sunday night.

Robbers took off last night with a motorcycle parked outside a house in the Steel Town neighbourhood of the city's Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. Their act was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.



In a separate incident, dacoits entered a house in Sector T2 of the Gulshan-e-Maymar locality Sunday night by breaking its main lock and escaped with jewellery, cash, and other items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Fortunately, no one was present inside the house at the time of the dacoity.

As the suspects were fleeing, however, they also took with them the CCTV camera installed in the house as well as a digital video recorder (DVR). A first information report was filed against the robbers and a search was commenced right away.

Two street criminals were also arrested the same night from North Karachi's Sir Syed Town area.

Two firing incidents

Two separate firing incidents Sunday night left one person dead and another wounded in various areas of Karachi.

A victim's resistance during a robbery caused the dacoit to open fire, which killed him, rescue sources said, adding that the incident occurred in the metropolis' Gulistan-e-Johar area.

On the other hand, one person was wounded in a separate firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar, rescue sources added.