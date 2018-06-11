Shehbaz retracts decision to contest for polls from Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif retracted the decision to contest General Election 2018 from Karachi, Geo News reported early Monday morning.



Earlier, Shehbaz had announced to contest election from NA-249, NA-248, and NA-250, however, the decision was taken back after holding consultative meetings with the party's senior leadership.

Former Punjab chief minister’s decision to not contest polls from Karachi was confirmed by PML-N leader Saleem Zia, who had also taken the nomination papers for Shehbaz from the said constituencies.

“Shehbaz will not contest in the election from Karachi,” remarked Zia.

On Sunday, the parliamentary board of PML-N held a meeting and conducted interviews of hopefuls for candidacy in the upcoming general election.



The session was attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, and other party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Asif Ashraf, and Rana Mashood.

Shehbaz, who was appointed PML-N president after a Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of Nawaz as party chief, was also interviewed by the party's parliamentary panel.



"Mian Sahib, you are the party quaid and it is your decision whether to give me a ticket or not," Shehbaz had said before the party board.

The former Punjab chief minister was questioned regarding his performance and future plans during the interview.