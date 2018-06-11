IHC declares Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM-P convener

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC)on Monday declared Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui the party convener, rejecting Dr Farooq Sattar’s appeal against an earlier verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On March 26, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled that Farooq Sattar would no longer serve as the convener of MQM-P. Sattar had then challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

The case's decision — reserved on April 17 — was announced today by IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq.

Prior to ECP’s decision against Sattar’s convenership, the MQM-P PIB Colony leader had challenged the commission’s jurisdiction to hear a petition pertaining to the party’s affairs.

The petition, filed by Sattar’s counsel, stated that the party's internal matters could not be heard by the ECP.

MQM-Pakistan was divided into splinter groups over a dispute regarding the nominations for the Senate elections. MQM-P PIB Colony faction was led by Sattar, while the Bahadurabad group comprised of Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, and Khalid Maqbool among others.