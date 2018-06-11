Azerbaijan ambassador lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace: ISPR

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Monday.

Ambassador Ali Alizada and COAS General Bajwa exchanged ideas on matters related to regional peace and stability and bilateral interests, the statement said.

According to the ISPR, the ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role and efforts towards regional peace and stability and expressed desire that his country wishes to play a role towards regional prosperity.