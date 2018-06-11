Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Azerbaijan ambassador lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 11, 2018

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday 

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Monday.

Ambassador Ali Alizada and COAS General Bajwa exchanged ideas on matters related to regional peace and stability and bilateral interests, the statement said.

According to the ISPR, the ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role and efforts towards regional peace and stability and expressed desire that his country wishes to play a role towards regional prosperity. 

More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry Nisar to contest General Election 2018 as independent candidate

Chaudhry Nisar to contest General Election 2018 as independent candidate

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Free train travel for senior citizens over Eid

Free train travel for senior citizens over Eid

Updated 30 minutes ago
Musharraf’s nomination papers submitted from NA-1, Chitral

Musharraf’s nomination papers submitted from NA-1, Chitral

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Six-member caretaker Punjab cabinet takes oath

Six-member caretaker Punjab cabinet takes oath

 Updated 2 hours ago
Zulfi Bukhari granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Zulfi Bukhari granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

 Updated an hour ago
Even newborns indebted owing to failed policies of govts: CJP

Even newborns indebted owing to failed policies of govts: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Motorway police penalises former PM Abbasi's driver for speeding

Motorway police penalises former PM Abbasi's driver for speeding

Updated 4 hours ago
SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

 Updated 5 hours ago
IHC increases sentence of judge, wife to three years in Tayyaba torture case

IHC increases sentence of judge, wife to three years in Tayyaba torture case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM