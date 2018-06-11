No differences in PTI over 90 per cent tickets distributed, claims Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that there were no differences in the party over 90 per cent tickets handed to candidates for the forthcoming elections, ruling out the perception that PTI members did not get the tickets.



Speaking at a press conference here, Chaudhry said even Imran Khan and the parliamentary board of the party could make mistakes, however, there were no differences over 90 per cent tickets distributed by the party.

He said the PTI fielded strong candidates for the forthcoming elections.

"We received all applications online and the perception that PTI members were not given tickets is wrong," the party spokesman said, adding that 18 members, who were previously affiliated with Pakistan Peoples Party, were also not given party tickets.

Speaking of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said the process of fragmentation was underway within Nawaz-league, adding that it had not yet issued list of its candidates for elections.

Regarding NAB references against Sharif family, Chaudhry said Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris knows his clients have landed in trouble, which is why Haris is delaying the case.

"These are mere excuses to delay the case. PTI understands that there should neither be any relief [given to the former premier] nor any deal should be made," he said.

Commenting on load-shedding, the PTI spokesman lamented worst power outages were prevailing in Karachi, Lahore and rural areas of the country.

"Imran has written a letter to caretaker prime minister over the issue and we hope that he would inform us on energy crisis in the country," he said.

Moreover, Chaudhry announced protests over load-shedding outside press clubs across the country at 3pm on Tuesday.