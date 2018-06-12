Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran, wife visit Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), to perform Umrah tomorrow

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

RIYADH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Maneka visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadar — the 27th night of Ramazan. 

Imran and Bushra, along with the PTI chief's close aides Zulfi Bukhari and Aleem Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11. 

Zulfi Bukhari granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Bukhari was earlier stopped from travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with PTI chairman Imran Khan and his wife

The group flew to Saudi Arabia from Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase via a chartered flight.

The couple will perform Umrah tomorrow, after which they are expected to return back to the country before Eid, according to sources.  

On Monday, Imran’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari was granted permission by the Interior Ministry to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources said the London-based businessman was set to fly to Saudi Arabia from Rawalpindi along with Imran and Bushra, but was stopped from boarding the flight as his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Interior Ministry, in a notification issued on Monday, ordered the immigration authorities to "grant one-time permission to Bukhari for a period of 06 days" to perform Umrah, after he was stopped from travelling to Saudi Arabia earlier today along with party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry had earlier claimed that Bukhari had already left for Saudi Arabia. 

