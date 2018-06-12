Imran, wife visit Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), to perform Umrah tomorrow

RIYADH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Maneka visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadar — the 27th night of Ramazan.



Imran and Bushra, along with the PTI chief's close aides Zulfi Bukhari and Aleem Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11.



The group flew to Saudi Arabia from Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase via a chartered flight.

The couple will perform Umrah tomorrow, after which they are expected to return back to the country before Eid, according to sources.

On Monday, Imran’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari was granted permission by the Interior Ministry to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources said the London-based businessman was set to fly to Saudi Arabia from Rawalpindi along with Imran and Bushra, but was stopped from boarding the flight as his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Interior Ministry, in a notification issued on Monday, ordered the immigration authorities to "grant one-time permission to Bukhari for a period of 06 days" to perform Umrah, after he was stopped from travelling to Saudi Arabia earlier today along with party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry had earlier claimed that Bukhari had already left for Saudi Arabia.

