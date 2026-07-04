Lahore rape case: Foreign women make startling revelations in court statements

A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash/File

Statement says testimony recorded under oath.

Spanish woman alleges pistol butt struck head.

Suspect allegedly threatened victims over money.

LAHORE: Two foreign women, who were allegedly raped in Lahore, revealed shocking details about the incident and the treatment they endured, saying that they were sexually and physically assaulted many times.

The case came to the limelight after a first information report (FIR) was registered at Lahore’s Defence C Police Station against five suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, identified as the grandson of a high-profile political bigwig, for the alleged kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault of two foreign nationals — a Spanish and a Dutch.

Five suspects, including Dar, are currently on physical remand.

Police sources said on Saturday that four more people have been taken into custody for questioning after being identified by the suspects already arrested in the case.

According to a statement of the Dutch woman before a magistrate — a copy of which is available with Geo News, she and the other victim travelled to Pakistan at the invitation of their business partner, Dar, whom they had met in Singapore in October 2025.

She said Dar, who claimed to be son of Ali Dar — who is currently Adviser to Punjab chief minister — arranged their visas. She said that for the first three days of their stay, Dar treated them hospitably by taking them shopping, to dinners, sightseeing, and meetings with potential investors.

However, she alleged that on June 29, Dar drove them to Lahore on the pretext of attending his aunt's birthday. After arriving at the house, she claimed that four armed men entered, tied both women up, assaulted them, while Dar initially pretended to be a victim.

The Dutch woman claimed that during the night, Dar and the other suspect — who was being referred as "boss" by others — had transferred $17,000 through her phone to their crypto wallet.

Meanwhile, another victim — who is a Spanish national — also recorded her statement before the magistrate, wherein she claimed that a man dressed in black touched intimate parts of her body, punched her in the face several times, and removed her shoes.

The victim said that the same man sexually assaulted her while she was clothed and continued touching her body.

According to the statement, Dar later entered the room and asked about a computer and money. The victim said she told him both were inside a green bag.

The Spanish woman further alleged that when she questioned the men, she was struck on the head with the butt of a pistol. She claimed she was later taken to a bedroom on the second floor, where another man, who spoke English fluently, told her that if they handed over the money, they would be allowed to live, but if they refused, they would be killed.

She alleged that after the English-speaking man left, three others entered the room, including an older man carrying a rifle, who instructed two men to remain with her. According to the statement, the men spoke only Urdu, laughed among themselves, and repeatedly demanded sexual activities, which she said she refused several times.

The victim claimed that the man dressed in black later took her to another room on the second floor while a younger man waited outside. She claimed the suspect slapped her when she began crying, ordered her to remain quiet, and raped her repeatedly.

According to the statement, the alleged assault stopped after she screamed.

The case was officially registered following a swift emergency rescue operation. According to the FIR, the two foreign victims were invited to Pakistan by Raza Dar, who had previously entered into a business partnership with them in Singapore in October 2025.

The victims arrived in Lahore on June 29, 2026, after Dar arranged their travel visas. gunpoint and raped.