Domestic tourists flow doubled during current summer season: PTDC

Mahodand Lake. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Summer is in full swing in Pakistan and with the mercury rising, tourists are flocking to the northern areas of the country.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor on Tuesday said that the domestic tourists flow would be further increased soon after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ghafoor said PTDC has started work on analyzing the tourist’s ratio to various resorts from the start of current summer season. He expressed hope that more tourists would visit various hill resorts in the days ahead.

The MD PTDC said that at the end of the season, a detailed report would also be issued to compare the tourists flow with that of previous years.

He viewed that PTDC information Center works round the clock to facilitate tourists and provide required information about various famous resorts.