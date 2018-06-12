Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Mustafa Kamal predicts clean sweep from Karachi

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has predicted a clean sweep for his party from the provincial capital of Sindh and a surprise showing in Balochsitan in the 2018 general election.

“In Karachi, our competition on 2-3 seats is with the Pakistan Peoples Party. We have no other competition,” Kamal told reporters on Tuesday.

Kamal announced that the PSP would be contesting elections across the province of Sindh. “I want to tell the people that the era of bad governance and corruption is over in Sindh. The Pak Sarzameen Party in the 2018 election will be successful in Sindh especially in Karachi and Hyderabad we will sweep seats which were with another party.”

The PSP chief also alleged that funds allocated for water and sanitation were being used in election campaigns.

Kamal has submitted his nomination papers for NA-247 constituency in Karachi where he is expected to contest against MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar, PTI’s Arif Alvi, PPP leader Aziz Memon, JI candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and independent candidate Jibran Nasir. 

