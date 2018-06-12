97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

BANNU: Things before election took an interesting turn when it emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will have a 97-year-old female candidate against him in NA-35 Bannu constituency.



Bannu's Hazrat Bibi has submitted her nomination papers for national and provincial assembly seats. The 97-year-old hails from the district's Mumbati Barkazai area.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Hazrat Bibi is contesting from the area, she has contested five times earlier as well.

The senior candidate said that she has submitted her nomination papers for two constituencies and she will work for the basic facilities of the people.

For NA-35, Hazrat Bibi will contest against Imran Khan and Akram Khan Durrani.

Apart from this, former minister of railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and ex-MNA Aisha Gulalai will contest the forthcoming election against Imran Khan from National Assembly constituencies in Lahore and Islamabad.

PTI chairman Imran Khan will be facing PML-N's Saad Rafique in NA-131 Lahore. Khan has also submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Mianwali.

Aisha Gulalai, who had been affiliated with the PTI in the past, will contest the polls against her former party chairman from NA-53 Islamabad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had set June 11 as the final date for submission of nomination papers for General Election 2018.

In the second phase of the election schedule, officials will scrutinise the nomination papers until June 19.

The country is set to go to the polls on July 25, 2018.