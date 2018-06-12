Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

KARACHI: Nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Qadir Patel were on Tuesday rejected for mis-declaring the value of his 15-tola gold.

The papers were rejected by the Returning Officer who said that Patel had declared Rs150,000 as value for the gold.

Patel had submitted papers for NA-248 in Karachi.

Along with the nomination form, candidates for the upcoming general election were to submit an affidavit which includes details about holding foreign passports, dual nationality, and any criminal cases against the candidates.

The last date for submission of nomination papers was June 11.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

 Updated 26 minutes ago
NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

 Updated 3 hours ago
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

 Updated 4 hours ago
It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM