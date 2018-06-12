15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

KARACHI: Nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Qadir Patel were on Tuesday rejected for mis-declaring the value of his 15-tola gold.

The papers were rejected by the Returning Officer who said that Patel had declared Rs150,000 as value for the gold.

Patel had submitted papers for NA-248 in Karachi.

Along with the nomination form, candidates for the upcoming general election were to submit an affidavit which includes details about holding foreign passports, dual nationality, and any criminal cases against the candidates.

The last date for submission of nomination papers was June 11.