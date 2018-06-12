Bilawal pledges to transform Karachi into a city of opportunities

The PPP chairman urges party leaders, workers from Karachi to step-up campaign, take party's message to every door in the city. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday pledged that they will transform Karachi into a city of opportunities for all, according to a press statement issued by the party.



The PPP chairman said so while presiding a meeting of PPP leaders from Karachi division to discuss election strategy in the city.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Javed Nagori, Nabeel Gabol, Yousuf Baloch, Najmi Alam, Khalil Hoath, Karamullah Waqasi, Nadya Gabol, Nadir Gabol, Shakeel Chaudhry and others.

Speaking at the meeting, Bilawal said that Karachi had been freed from the clutches of 'Na-Maloom Afrad (unknown individuals)', and due to initiatives and efforts of the last PPP government, peace has been restored in the city to a great extent.

He said that people of Karachi will be exercising their right of franchise for the first time without any coercion and intimidation.

The PPP chairman claimed that his party will sweep general elections in Karachi as it had served the people of the city, who can more easily differentiate between anti-PPP propaganda and the services rendered by his party for the metropolis, despite having lesser mandate from it.

Bilawal further urged the PPP leaders and workers from Karachi to step-up campaign and take the message of the party to every door in the city.