It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz remarked on Wednesday that it is high time that vote is respected.



While exclusively speaking to Geo News, she remarked: “I pray to God that we are successful in our 'respect for vote' movement.”

She further said that she has come out for the country, nation and 'respect for vote'. “May Allah protect the country from different diseases,” she added.

“The time has passed for those who were hatching plots to delay the elections. The nation is awake and the people are aware now,” Maryam remarked, adding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will come into power in centre and Punjab after general election 2018.

"I urge all voters to come out and vote. It's now or never," she remarked.

While drawing comparisons between her father Nawaz Sharif and a certain ‘dictator’, she remarked that difference being maintained between Nawaz Sharif and dictator. “The dictator has been given freedom while the PM appointed by the nation has been humiliated.”

Nomination papers' scrutiny process

Later in the day, Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers for the upcoming general election for PP-173 were scrutinised in Lahore's civil court.

Maryam Nawaz pictured while her nomination papers for PP-173 were being scrutinised. Photo: Geo News screen grab

After Maryam appeared before the court, she was asked how she plans to resolve water crisis in Punjab. To which, she replied: “It is important to protect water, we should build dams.”

Moreover, she was asked about her opinion about Pakistan’s foreign policy with India and Afghanistan. However, her legal counsel raised objections and remarked that the provincial assembly has nothing to do with foreign policy.

Replying to the question, Maryam said: “The parliament and appointed leaders have the authority to draft foreign policy. As a citizen of Pakistan, I believe that we shouldn't have strained relations with our neighbouring countries.”

She was then granted exemption from appearance during the scrutiny process.

Before Maryam appeared before the court, strict security measures were taken and sniffer dogs were made to search the court room. This led to a protest by other candidates and they demanded that returning officer Asif Bashir should to take notice of the issue.