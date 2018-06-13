Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
REUTERS

Iran's Queiroz slams Nike over World Cup boots

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz. Photo: Reuters

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has called on Nike to apologise to his team after the US sportswear firm said it could not supply the players with football boots for the World Cup due to sanctions.

“US sanctions mean that, as a US company, Nike cannot supply shoes to players in the Iranian National team at this time,” Nike had said in a statement.

Queiroz, whose side face Morocco in their Group B opener on Friday, said it was an unnecessary statement and asked FIFA to help.

“It has been a source of inspiration for us,” Queiroz told Sky Sports. “This last comment of Nike was, in my personal view, an unnecessary statement. Everybody is aware about the sanctions.

“They should come out and apologise because this arrogant conduct against 23 boys is absolutely ridiculous and unnecessary.”

More From Sports:

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Updated 8 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

 Updated 39 minutes ago
New Zealand cricket legend Hadlee undergoes cancer surgery

New Zealand cricket legend Hadlee undergoes cancer surgery

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

 Updated 4 hours ago
Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

 Updated 8 hours ago
England agree to handshake as Australia go on charm offensive

England agree to handshake as Australia go on charm offensive

 Updated 8 hours ago
Won't allow contracted players to participate in UAE T20 leagues: PCB

Won't allow contracted players to participate in UAE T20 leagues: PCB

 Updated 19 hours ago
Moscow urges locals not to drive ahead of World Cup

Moscow urges locals not to drive ahead of World Cup

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM