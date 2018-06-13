Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
GEO NEWS

IGPs, chief secretaries of four provinces replaced in major bureaucratic reshuffle

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

The chief secretaries and police chiefs of all four provinces were replaced in a major reshuffling of the top bureaucracy on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued earlier today, Kaleem Imam has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, replacing Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan. Prior to his latest appointment, Imam served as IG Islamabad and Motorway Police, and also worked for the UN peacekeeping mission.

Imam holds a PhD in politics and international relations, and has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his services.

Amjad Saleemi, IG National Highway & Motorway Police, has been named as the new IG Sindh Police. He will be replacing AD Khawaja.

Mohammad Tahir has been appointed as IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, replacing Salahuddin Mehsud.

Mohsin Butt has been named as the new IG of Balochistan Police.

The notification also named Akhtar Nazir Warraich as Chief Secretary Balochistan, Naveed Kamran Baloch as Chief Secretary KP, Azam Salman as Chief Secretary Sindh, and Akbar Durrani as Chief Secretary Punjab. 

