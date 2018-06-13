Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan protests martyrdom of civilian in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

The Foreign Office of Pakistan terms Indian ceasefire violations a threat to regional peace that could lead to a 'strategic miscalculation'. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned acting Indian deputy high commissioner to its Foreign Office and recorded strong protest over June 12 ceasefire violation by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), a Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

Pakistan's acting director general (DG) South Asia and SAARC affairs summoned the acting Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the ceasefire violation in Chirikot Sector, which resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian, M Shakeel, a resident of Trothi village.

The Indian forces, along the LoC and the Working Boundary, have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas.

"In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1100 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 29 innocent civilians and injuries to 117 others," the statement said.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, the spokesman said, terming the ceasefire violations by India a threat to regional peace and security that could lead to a "strategic miscalculation."

The acting DG South Asia and SAARC urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement, investigate the June 12 violation and other incidents, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will Musharraf appear before court today or not, asks CJP

Will Musharraf appear before court today or not, asks CJP

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Updated 34 minutes ago
Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

 Updated an hour ago
ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

Updated an hour ago
Nomination papers of Imran, Zardari challenged

Nomination papers of Imran, Zardari challenged

Updated an hour ago
Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

 Updated 2 hours ago
The existential struggle between landlords and tenants in Pakistan

The existential struggle between landlords and tenants in Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM