Dumper truck crushes, kills Karachi woman whose 'burqa' got stuck in bike chain

KARACHI: At least one woman was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night on Natha Khan bridge here on the city's Shahrah-e-Faisal, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.



The woman died shortly after a dumper truck rammed into the motorcycle she was riding, rescue sources said, with police adding that her husband and child were safe.

According to police officers at the scene, the accident occurred when the deceased woman's burqa (veil) became stuck in the motorcycle's chain, yanking her back on the tarmac and right in front of the speeding dumper truck, which, subsequently, crushed her.



Following the crash, the driver fled the scene but the truck's 'cleaner' was arrested. Further, enraged people, including bystanders, set the truck on fire, rescue sources added.

Consequently, traffic was temporarily slowed down from Drigh Road underpass to Airport Road.