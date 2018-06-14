Authorities arrest six 'influential' suspects in Khairpur minors gang rape case

KHAIRPUR: Authorities arrested six suspects Thursday night here in the city's Pir Jo Goth area for allegedly subjecting two young local girls to gang rape, Geo News reported.

According to security officials, all six suspects named in a first information report (FIR) of the said gang rape case were arrested last night from the jurisdiction of the Pir Jo Goth police station.



Police also said the suspects were influential people who attempted to threaten the affected family as well.

With the case, which comprises the anti-terrorism clause, filed in the Pir Jo Goth police station, authorities said they have commenced legal action in this regard.