Thursday Jun 14 2018
Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi. Photo: Geo News screen grab

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is the international community's endorsement of the positive role it is playing at the world body, remarked Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi.

The United Nations General Assembly elected Pakistan a member of the 54-member ECOSOC today. “One hundred and seventy-five countries of 186 voted for Pakistan’s inclusion in the council,” shared Lodhi while speaking to Geo News. “This shows that Pakistan standing in international committee.”

The election is a vote of confidence from the international community and it shows that Pakistan's engagement with United Nations has been appreciated. "Once again it shows international community's confidence for Pakistan.”

This is a positive reinforcement from the global community and it shows their support and enthusiasm that Pakistan should become a key member of UN bodies. “Pakistan’s role and leadership are integral in UN,” she added.

“We are grateful and thankful to the countries who supported us and voted for us,” remarked Lodhi.

ECOSOC is one of the principal organs of the United Nations mandated with the important tasks of coordination, policy review and formulating recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues. It is also responsible for implementation of all important Sustainable Development Goals.

