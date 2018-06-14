Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nomination papers of Imran, Zardari challenged

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Petitioners in Nawabshah and Lahore have challenged the nomination papers of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (right) and PTI chief Imran Khan (left). Photo: File 
 

NAWABSHAH/LAHORE: Petitioners in Nawabshah and Lahore have challenged the nomination papers of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan.

The petitioner, objecting to Zardari's candidature for the upcoming polls, said that the former president had purchased 1,500 acres of agricultural land in Sanghar but had failed to pay tax. 

Zardari was also accused of not paying water tax for using canal water. 

The returning officer then sent a notice to Zardari. The petition against the PPP co-chairman will be heard on June 18.

Moreover, Imran's nomination papers, filed from NA-131 Lahore were challenged by the Justice and Democratic Party. 

A returning officer summoned the PTI chief in person on June 18. 

An order to send evidence of documentary objections to Imran was also issued. 

Imran Khan's NA-243 Karachi nomination papers challenged

Scrutiny of Imran’s nomination papers adjourned till June 19

On June 12, an appeal against Imran's nomination papers was filed from NA-243 Karachi.

The PTI chairman has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

Citizen Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed the appeal against the PTI chief's candidature over the Sita White case.

The PTI chief's legal counsel Imran Ismail appeared before the court and said that only his client could respond to the objection. He then submitted a written request, asking the court for more time to submit a response to the appeal against Imran's candidature. 

Scrutiny of Imran's nomination papers was then postponed till June 19, which is the last date for the process. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will Musharraf appear before court today or not, asks CJP

Will Musharraf appear before court today or not, asks CJP

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Updated 32 minutes ago
Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

 Updated an hour ago
ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

Updated an hour ago
Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

 Updated 2 hours ago
The existential struggle between landlords and tenants in Pakistan

The existential struggle between landlords and tenants in Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Let’s give peace a chance in IoK, says Indian army chief

Let’s give peace a chance in IoK, says Indian army chief

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM