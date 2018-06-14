Nomination papers of Imran, Zardari challenged

Petitioners in Nawabshah and Lahore have challenged the nomination papers of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (right) and PTI chief Imran Khan (left). Photo: File

NAWABSHAH/LAHORE: Petitioners in Nawabshah and Lahore have challenged the nomination papers of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chief Imran Khan.

The petitioner, objecting to Zardari's candidature for the upcoming polls, said that the former president had purchased 1,500 acres of agricultural land in Sanghar but had failed to pay tax.



Zardari was also accused of not paying water tax for using canal water.

The returning officer then sent a notice to Zardari. The petition against the PPP co-chairman will be heard on June 18.



Moreover, Imran's nomination papers, filed from NA-131 Lahore were challenged by the Justice and Democratic Party.

A returning officer summoned the PTI chief in person on June 18.

An order to send evidence of documentary objections to Imran was also issued.

On June 12, an appeal against Imran's nomination papers was filed from NA-243 Karachi.

The PTI chairman has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

Citizen Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed the appeal against the PTI chief's candidature over the Sita White case.

The PTI chief's legal counsel Imran Ismail appeared before the court and said that only his client could respond to the objection. He then submitted a written request, asking the court for more time to submit a response to the appeal against Imran's candidature.

Scrutiny of Imran's nomination papers was then postponed till June 19, which is the last date for the process.

