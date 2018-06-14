Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Election is not the only solution to problems faced by the public, administrative and constitutional amendments should also be considered alongside, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar.

While speaking to the media outside city courts Thursday, the MQM-Pakistan leader said his party’s vote bank in Sindh would not decrease, but merely getting votes will not solve people’s problems.

He added new administrative units and amendments to the Constitution should be made in order to bring about change and provide the public with basic amenities of life.

Sattar lashed out at political parties for making “false promises” with the people ahead of elections, saying the leaders seldom stand by their claims.

However, he added, the public has started losing faith in political leaders and their parties because of their “false promises”.

The MQM-Pakistan leader alleged that political parties were busy in pre-poll rigging instead of serving the public.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party was still using government’s resources despite dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, along with other assemblies, while other parties were getting funds from foreign sources. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 52 minutes ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

 Updated 5 hours ago
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM