Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s computerised national identity card (CNIC) was unblocked on Thursday, sources told Geo News.

“Musharraf’s CNIC was unblocked in adherence to the Supreme Court's order,” sources in the Interior Ministry said.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock the former president’s CNIC and passport.

The top court's orders came after NADRA chairperson Usman Mubeen told the court that the former president could not return to Pakistan as his CNIC was blocked.

Justice Nisar had then issued orders to NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s CNIC, observing that his return could be hindered by the move.

The chief justice remarked that Musharraf should come back and face the charges filed against him.

Sources had informed Geo News on June 11 that NADRA had blocked Musharraf’s CNIC. It was said that his passport was also blocked and accounts were frozen.

Earlier today, Justice Nisar took back a conditional permission earlier granted to Musharraf to contest the upcoming general election after his counsel informed that the former president will not return to the country today (Thursday).

"Musharraf wants to return to the country but cannot owing to the current situation and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays," the former military chief's counsel told the bench during the hearing of a case filed by Musharraf in 2015 against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 general election at Supreme Court's Lahore Registry.

A day earlier, the apex court had directed Musharraf to return to the country by 2:00pm today.