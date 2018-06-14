Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz, Maryam reach London to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” Maryam said while speaking to the media before departure to London. Photo: File

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached London from Lahore airport on Thursday.

The father and daughter reached London via Doha. They will spend Eid-ul-Fitr with Nawaz's ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom, and are scheduled to return to Pakistan next week.

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” Maryam said while speaking to the media before departure to London, adding that she was eager to meet her mother.

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability in the corruption references against the Sharif family.

The former prime minister and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court — Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments — in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

Nawaz and Maryam filed petitions seeking exemption from June 11 to June 15. The petition stated that both of them want to travel to London to meet the ailing wife of Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was also attached with the petition.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had allowed Nawaz along with his daughter to visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan strongly condemns targeted killing of Kashmiri journalist

Pakistan strongly condemns targeted killing of Kashmiri journalist

 Updated 36 minutes ago
All stakeholders to play role in establishing regional peace: COAS

All stakeholders to play role in establishing regional peace: COAS

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues code of conduct for General Election 2018

ECP issues code of conduct for General Election 2018

Updated 5 hours ago
NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 7 hours ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 7 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom kept on ventilator after condition further deteriorates: sources

Begum Kulsoom kept on ventilator after condition further deteriorates: sources

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 10 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM