Nawaz, Maryam reach London to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” Maryam said while speaking to the media before departure to London. Photo: File

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached London from Lahore airport on Thursday.



The father and daughter reached London via Doha. They will spend Eid-ul-Fitr with Nawaz's ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom, and are scheduled to return to Pakistan next week.

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” Maryam said while speaking to the media before departure to London, adding that she was eager to meet her mother.

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability in the corruption references against the Sharif family.

The former prime minister and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court — Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments — in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

Nawaz and Maryam filed petitions seeking exemption from June 11 to June 15. The petition stated that both of them want to travel to London to meet the ailing wife of Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was also attached with the petition.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had allowed Nawaz along with his daughter to visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London