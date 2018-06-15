Can't connect right now! retry
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in various parts of world

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

People in different parts of the world celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr Friday after the Shawwal moon was sighted a day earlier.

The day in holy cities of Saudi Arabia, Makkah and Madina, started with Eid namaz being offered at the Grand Mosque and Masjid-e-Nabwi, where a large number of people were present in the congregations.

Other than Saudi Arabia, Eid was celebrated in United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. The festivities will also begin as the day starts in France, Belgium, Germany and United States.

Children play after attending prayers to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters 

In a message issued on the festive occasion, King Salman wished Muslims of the world and prayed for their prosperity.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May also issued wishes on the occasion, commending the services of Muslims in UK. She stated that the services of three million Muslims in UK cannot be overlooked.

Celebrities, politicians and sportsmen send Eid greetings

Malala, Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Farhan Akhtar among those who extend Eid greetings

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also issued messages with Eid wishes. 

Pakistan will celebrate Eid tomorrow (Saturday) as the Shawal moon was not sighted a day earlier.

Jumatul Wida observed today with religious zeal and reverence

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Talks with Nisar were making progress before they failed: Rafique

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Water pressures rise in Pakistan as drought meets a growing population

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N, PTI welcome ECP’s decision of deploying army on election day

 Updated 2 hours ago
Light drizzle turns Karachi weather pleasant ahead of Eid

 Updated 6 hours ago
ANF foils int'l heroin smuggling bid at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport

 Updated 8 hours ago
PFA arrests group manufacturing fake bottles of MNC brands in Lahore

 Updated 8 hours ago
Four dead, over 11 injured as tractor trolley rams into roadside tree near Kohat

 Updated 7 hours ago
Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Faisalabad girl killed for refusing marriage

 Updated 6 hours ago
