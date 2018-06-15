Celebrities, politicians, athletes extend Eid greetings

Celebrities, international leaders and athletes extended greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr around the world.

Nobel laureate Malala, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, supermodel Gigi Hadid, former cricketer Waqar Younis, Indian actor and director Farhan Akhtar were among those who sent Eid greetings on social media.

Trudeau, who was also among the first to send greetings to Muslims at the start of Ramazan, shared a video message with the caption, “Sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid al-Fitr and the end of Ramazan. Eid Mubarak!”



US Secretary of State also tweeted, "On behalf of the @StateDept, I extend my best wishes to our Muslim friends and partners celebrating Eid al-Fitr. As you mark this special holiday with loved ones, I wish you peace and prosperity in the coming year. #EidMubarak"

UK Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted, "The end of the holy month of Ramazan is a time for Muslims to come together with family, friends and neighbours. It’s an opportunity for spiritual renewal."

Hasan Ali, Darren Sammy, Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews and the official Twitter account of Arsenal FC also sent Eid greetings.



Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, France, Belgium, Germany and the United States today.

Pakistan will celebrate Eid on Saturday as the Shawal moon was not sighted a day earlier.