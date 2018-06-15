Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
Web Desk
,
APP

Jumatul Wida observed today with religious zeal and reverence

Friday Jun 15, 2018

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, is being observed across the country today with traditional religious zeal and reverence. Photo: File 
 

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, is being observed across the country today with traditional religious zeal and reverence.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterise the holy month.

Millions of fasting people will offer Friday prayers at mosques and prayer grounds.

Special security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of people offering prayers inside mosques.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons will stress upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Allah Almighty and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders will urge greater Muslim unity and call for making the joint struggle for the emancipation of the Muslim world.

They will also emphasise the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

They will call for greater unity among Muslims to counter present-day challenges. On the occasion, special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, unity of Muslims the world over and their emancipation.

Prayers will also be offered for the independence of Kashmir, Palestine, and other parts of the world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

