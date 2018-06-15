Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan

Can't connect right now! retry
Believers, after having fasted during the month of Ramazan, will celebrate Eid on Saturday. — Geo News

KARACHI: The moon of the month of Shawwal has been sighted as the country prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

The Shawwal moon could not be sighted on Thursday after which the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

The decision was announced at a press conference after a meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in Karachi for the sighting of moon.

The announcement was made after the committee received no testimony of moon sighting from any part of the country.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Ramazan had begun on Thursday, May 17.

