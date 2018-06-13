Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Karachi tomorrow

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Thursday evening in Karachi for Shawal moon sighting.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

A formal announcement regarding Eid-ul-Fitr will be made after evidence of moon sighting is collected from different parts of the country.

Beside the Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee, zonal committees will hold meetings in major cities of the country to collect evidence regarding the sighting of Shawal moon.



Earlier today, a notification was issued regarding a zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting in Quetta tomorrow.

The meeting will take place at Deputy Commissioner's Complex in Quetta as per the notification. All committee members have been asked to ensure their presence at the meeting.

Earlier the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said there are visible chances of the Eid-ul-Fitr moon being sighted on June 15 (Friday).

According to the Met Office, there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on Thursday, June 14, with a chance of Eid-ul -Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the holy month of Ramazan began on Thursday, May 17.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the month of Ramazan also began on Thursday, May 17.