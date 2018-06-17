Nawaz brought Pakistan to place where world mocks us: Zardari

Former president and PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has brought Pakistan to a place where the world is making fun of the country.



Talking to the media after a visit to PPP leader Abdul Haq Bhurt’s house here, Zardari said that the PPP has always indulged in politics of principles.

The PPP co-chairman claimed further that the party’s candidates will emerge victorious in the upcoming general election on July 25 and the party will form a government.

Zardari added that the incoming PPP government will right the wrongs committed by the Nawaz-led government which was dissolved on May 31 this year.

Elections shouldn’t be taken lightly: Khursheed Shah

PPP leader Khursheed Shah. Photo: File

Separately, PPP leader and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said that whenever Nawaz heeded his advice, he [Nawaz] was saved but failure to do so always resulted in Nawaz finding himself in trouble.

Moreover, addressing an Eid ceremony in his hometown of Sukkur, Shah claimed that the upcoming election should not be taken lightly as it can strengthen or weaken the country.

He added that it would be a dangerous thing if someone somewhere commits a mistake or mischief and turns the polls controversial.