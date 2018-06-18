Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Won’t expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Kulsoom’s health: Nisar

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 18, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar said on Monday he wanted to bring to fore the role of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, but now was not the time due to Begum Kulsoom’s critical illness.

“I wanted to [speak openly] about PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, about what has been happening in the past few months, and the role of Nawaz and Maryam, but now is not the time [due to Begum Kulsoom’s ill health],” the estranged political leader said while addressing a corner meeting in Rawalpindi.

Nisar, who remained as interior minister in the last government before falling out with Nawaz, said he has carried the burden of Nawaz for the past 34 years. "Nawaz and his family are indebted to me. I do not owe [them] anything," he said.

The former minister recalled that at the time the PML-N was formed, there were only 15 or 20 party members. "Nawaz was not [very] senior or eligible," he said, adding that one of the members had to be made the leader and it was decided that Nawaz would lead the party. 

"None of those [15, 20 members] is part of PML-N now. Nawaz either left them, or they left the party."

Nisar said it was possible that he may part ways with Nawaz. He added that he has never compromised on his principles, nor has he ever sold his conscience. 

"I am answerable to Allah, the public and Nawaz," he said. "My opponents should know that I am not alone."

