Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
AFP

Apple fined millions for Australia false iPhone claims

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Apple was Tuesday fined Aus$9 million (US$6.7 million) by an Australian court for making false claims about consumer rights when refusing to fix faulty iPhones and iPads previously repaired by a third party. Photo: AFP/file

SYDNEY: Apple was Tuesday fined Aus$9 million (US$6.7 million) by an Australian court for making false claims about consumer rights when refusing to fix faulty iPhones and iPads previously repaired by a third party.

Customers of the US tech giant had complained to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) after an operating system update disabled their devices in a global issue known as "error 53".

The users were told by Apple that they were not eligible for a remedy if the iPhone or iPad had been repaired by another company.

The ACCC took Apple to the Federal Court last year over allegedly false or misleading representations to customers with faulty iPhones and iPads about their rights under the law.

"If a product is faulty, customers are legally entitled to a repair or a replacement under the Australian Consumer Law, and sometimes even a refund," ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement.

"The court declared the mere fact that an iPhone or iPad had been repaired by someone other than Apple did not, and could not, result in the consumer guarantees ceasing to apply, or the consumer´s right to a remedy being extinguished."

Apple admitted misleading at least 275 Australian customers over the issue between February 2015 to February 2016 on its US website, by its Australian store staff, and on its customer service phone calls.

The consumer watchdog said Apple had also committed to providing new devices as replacements after allegations that the company was giving customers refurbished goods instead after a device suffered a major failure.

There was no immediate comment from Apple, which has previously described the error as appearing "when a device fails a security test". It has released an operating system update to fix the issue.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Trumps wants to dominate space, Moon and Mars

Trumps wants to dominate space, Moon and Mars

 Updated 11 hours ago
Gaming addiction classified as mental health disorder by WHO

Gaming addiction classified as mental health disorder by WHO

 Updated 23 hours ago
Unilever takes stand against digital media's fake followers

Unilever takes stand against digital media's fake followers

 Updated yesterday
Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

 Updated 2 days ago
Like 'Star Trek': voice shopping seen as new frontier

Like 'Star Trek': voice shopping seen as new frontier

 Updated 2 days ago
Elon Musk's Boring Co to build high-speed airport link in Chicago

Elon Musk's Boring Co to build high-speed airport link in Chicago

 Updated 4 days ago
Apple steps up encrytion to thwart police cracking of iPhones

Apple steps up encrytion to thwart police cracking of iPhones

 Updated 5 days ago
Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp: Reuters Institute

Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp: Reuters Institute

 Updated 5 days ago
Cloud play on the horizon in changing video game world

Cloud play on the horizon in changing video game world

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM