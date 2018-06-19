Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
ECP constitutes tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan's premises in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted 20 tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers submitted by candidates for the forthcoming General Election 2018 across the country, it said on Tuesday.

According to the electoral body, high court judges will be part of the appellate tribunals. 

The ECP has formed six tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, and two in Balochistan.

Nomination papers of several political bigwigs accepted as ECP’s scrutiny ends

Farooq Sattar's nomination papers for NA-245 have been rejected along with Gen Musharraf's for Chitral's NA-1

The scrutiny of nomination papers concluded today. As per the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by June 22. 

The decision on the appeals will be made by June 27, after which the final list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 29.

Moreover, the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be June 30.

Polling for General Election 2018 will be held on July 25.

