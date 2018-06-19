Audio goes viral of US migrant children crying for their parents

Protestors march against the separation of migrant children from their families on June 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California-AFP

An audio recording has gone viral of children separated from their migrant parents by the US, adding to severe criticism of Trump administration.

The recording, which was released by US media agency ProPublica, has reportedly been from inside a US customs and border protection facility.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has come under severe criticism for arresting people crossing into the US border. The children of migrants are separated from them and are being kept in separate facilities.

One border patrol agent in the video can be heard saying: "We have an orchestra here. What's missing is a conductor."

The United Nations today expressed concerns and said it has raised the matter with Trump administration.

Trump has refused to be pressured and said US is not a “migrant camp”.