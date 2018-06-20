Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
Faheem Siddiqui

Renowned humourist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi passes away

KARACHI: Renowned humourist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi has passed away in Karachi after prolonged ailment.

He contracted pneumonia a few days ago after which he was admitted to a hospital in Karachi. 

He was shifted on ventilator after his condition worsened, however, doctors pronounced him dead a while ago. He was aged 97.

According to his family, Yusufi did not suffer from any serious disease, but he would often fall ill because of his old age. 

Yusufi was born in Rajasthan, India on September 4, 1921. He acquired a master's degree in philosophy from Agra University after which he completed his LLB from Aligarh Muslim University.

He arrived in Karachi after the partition of Sub-continent and got employment in a bank.

Yusufi had his five books published: Chiragh Talay, Khakam-ba-Dahan, Zarguzasht, Aab-i-Gum and Sham-e-Shair-e-Yaaraan.

The Government of Pakistan, in recognition of his literary services, bestowed him with Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has expressed sorrow over the demise of Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi.

