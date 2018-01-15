Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

UPPER DIR: Four people, including three women and a child, were killed after a call fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday morning.

The car accident occurred near Siyasan area of Upper Dir, according to the police. 

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they all succumbed to their wounds.

The police said that the accident occurred due to speeding. 

The deceased have yet to be identified. 

On January 12, at least six people were killed and 26 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir's Poonch town.

Six dead, 26 injured after bus falls into ditch in Azad Kashmir

The accident occurred when the bus skidded on icy surface: police

According to details provided by the area police, the Forward Kahuta-bound bus from Rawalpindi skidded on an icy surface. Police have not yet given details of the deceased and injured to the press.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities. The local administration has been directed to extend maximum cooperation to relief agencies by the Azad Kashmir state government.

On August 14 last year, 22 people died and 20 were injured when a bus met the same fate. The accident occurred near Janjal Mor.

More From Pakistan:

LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Updated 51 minutes ago
Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 54 minutes ago
New CCTV footage shows Zainab being led away by kidnapper

 Updated 36 minutes ago
NAB files review petition against SC decision dismissing Hudaibiya case appeal

Updated an hour ago
Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
The Economist predicts PML-N victory in 2018 elections

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi youth killing: 8 police personnel to appear before court today

 Updated 2 hours ago
