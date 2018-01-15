Four killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: Four people, including three women and a child, were killed after a call fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday morning.



The car accident occurred near Siyasan area of Upper Dir, according to the police.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they all succumbed to their wounds.

The police said that the accident occurred due to speeding.

The deceased have yet to be identified.

On January 12, at least six people were killed and 26 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir's Poonch town.

According to details provided by the area police, the Forward Kahuta-bound bus from Rawalpindi skidded on an icy surface. Police have not yet given details of the deceased and injured to the press.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities. The local administration has been directed to extend maximum cooperation to relief agencies by the Azad Kashmir state government.

On August 14 last year, 22 people died and 20 were injured when a bus met the same fate. The accident occurred near Janjal Mor.