Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FIA nabs four illegal immigrants, human smuggler from Quetta

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Arrested human trafficker, Niamat Ullah, confesses to his involvement in sending illegal immigrants to Turkey via Iran via Panjgur. — Geo News FILE

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday apprehended four illegal Pakistani immigrants, who intended to cross the border in a bid to reach Iran and Turkey, and a suspected human smuggler, the agency said in a statement.

The arrests were made by a team of FIA officials during a raid near Baleli check-post here, the statement said. The arrested individuals intended to illegally cross the border into Iran via an unfrequented part of the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

The arrestees were identified as Waqas bin Yamin, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Umer and Sikandar Rafique. All of them hailed from Punjab, according to the FIA.

The arrested individuals were in contact with a suspected human trafficker, Waqas alias Mohsin Baloch, who resides in Turkey. Waqas had asked them to meet another agent, Niamat, upon reaching Quetta.

The FIA also arrested Niamat Ullah alias Mehmood on the pointation of under-custody individuals. The statement said that Niamat confessed to his involvement in sending illegal immigrants to Turkey via Iran via Panjgur.

The FIA has lodged a case against the four illegal immigrants and the human smuggler.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

What measures is K-Electric taking to end load-shedding, asks CJP

What measures is K-Electric taking to end load-shedding, asks CJP

 Updated 6 minutes ago
Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Celebrated satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi laid to rest in Karachi

Celebrated satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi laid to rest in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
Picture of female pilots on PIA flight to Gilgit goes viral

Picture of female pilots on PIA flight to Gilgit goes viral

 Updated an hour ago
Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC reserves decision on Nawaz's plea for combined verdict on NAB references

IHC reserves decision on Nawaz's plea for combined verdict on NAB references

Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Over 2,700 candidates contesting elections face charges

Over 2,700 candidates contesting elections face charges

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM