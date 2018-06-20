FIA nabs four illegal immigrants, human smuggler from Quetta

Arrested human trafficker, Niamat Ullah, confesses to his involvement in sending illegal immigrants to Turkey via Iran via Panjgur. — Geo News FILE

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday apprehended four illegal Pakistani immigrants, who intended to cross the border in a bid to reach Iran and Turkey, and a suspected human smuggler, the agency said in a statement.



The arrests were made by a team of FIA officials during a raid near Baleli check-post here, the statement said. The arrested individuals intended to illegally cross the border into Iran via an unfrequented part of the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

The arrestees were identified as Waqas bin Yamin, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Umer and Sikandar Rafique. All of them hailed from Punjab, according to the FIA.

The arrested individuals were in contact with a suspected human trafficker, Waqas alias Mohsin Baloch, who resides in Turkey. Waqas had asked them to meet another agent, Niamat, upon reaching Quetta.

The FIA also arrested Niamat Ullah alias Mehmood on the pointation of under-custody individuals. The statement said that Niamat confessed to his involvement in sending illegal immigrants to Turkey via Iran via Panjgur.

The FIA has lodged a case against the four illegal immigrants and the human smuggler.