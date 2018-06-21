Over 2,700 candidates contesting elections face charges

File photo

Pakistan will witness its second consecutive democratic transition of power when the country heads to the polls on July 25. There are over 21,482 candidates vying for 1,070 seats in the National (NA) and Provincial Assemblies (PA).

A Geo News investigation has revealed that around 2,720 candidates contesting the elections face corruption, criminal, rape, dual nationality, money laundering, extortion, loans/bank defaulting, human smuggling and murder charges in Pakistan, according to official data exclusively obtained from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database Registration Authority (Nadra), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and District Returning Officers (DROs) by this correspondent.

It is pertinent to mention that often these cases are politically motivated and are yet to be proven in court.

Over 1,270 out of around 9,447 candidates for 545 NA and PA seats are facing corruption and criminal inquires/investigation in the Punjab province, 435 out of around 2,912 aspirants for 172 NA and PA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 775 out of around 4,972 applicants for 243 NA and PA seats in Sindh, 235 out of around 1,835 for 85 NA and PA seats in Balochistan and five out of around 126 aspirants for three NA seats are facing criminal charges in the federal capital, revealed the data Geo News (ASKKS) programme exclusively obtained from aforementioned institutions. The volume of their alleged embezzled amount is said to be exceeding Rs800 billion. More than half of these 2,715 candidates are said to be in a winning position and they all are representing around half a dozen prominent political parties.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) have awarded more tickets to such candidates as compared to other smaller political parties. More than 401 candidates of PTI are facing corruption, criminal, rape, money laundering or drug smuggling charges, including 588 aspirants of PPP, 485 of PML-N, 770 independent candidates, 135 candidates of MQM-P, 122 leaders of the Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP), 52 aspirants of the Awami National Party (ANP), 69 of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), 49 of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), 52 of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), 31 of National Party (NP), 31 Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party (Pk-MAP), 25 of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), 19 Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), eight candidates of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), two of Awami Muslim League (AML) and the rest of the aspirants belonged to smaller political groups.

Around 122 individuals have allegedly had dual nationality, more than 223 are SNGPL defaulters and nearly a thousand are bank defaulters. Around 200 individuals, who got their loans worth nearly Rs54 billion, waived off would be facing NAB’s investigation soon after the Supreme Court warned of stern actions against the ones who got their loans written off politically.

Number of candidates who are facing either corruption or criminal charges would be more than 2,700 as officially, the data would be released later on for DROs rejected over 2,500 nomination papers of aspirants across the country.

This data is still being collected by the concerned authorities.

ECP officials say the data of thousands of aspirants for 2018 polls is still being collected. In Punjab, 141 DROs have collected this data, 25 in KP, 27 in Sindh, 34 in Balochistan, and one DRO in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), they said.

Among prominent individuals is ex-MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, one of the aspirants for PPP ticket to contest the election, who was charge-sheeted in a triple murder case. Farooq Bandial, whose membership was suspended hours after joining the PTI, was convicted in a rape case. Arshad Mahmood Gondal alias Cuckoo, who was awarded PTI ticket from PP-65 Mandi Bahauddin, is facing serious cases involving murders, kidnapping, rape, theft and most importantly punishment by a NAB court.

Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the PPP, is facing a trial for assets beyond known sources of income. PTI chairman Imran Khan faces National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry for illegally using a KP government helicopter and terrorism charges for allegedly attacking PTV building during the 2014 Islamabad sit-in.

Ex-chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif also faces NAB inquires in different cases allegedly involving embezzlement of billions of rupees. Similarly, the top corruption watchdog is also probing two prominent PML-N leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, in different corruption cases.

Former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak also faces NAB investigations in different corruption cases pertaining to billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

Among other prominent politicians, who are now contesting elections and face similar charges, are ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, former federal ministers Khawaja Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafique, former chief ministers of Balochistan Aslam Raisani and Sanaullah Zehri, and ex-premier Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Another former Punjab chief minister Dost Mohammad Khosa was charged in a case pertaining to the kidnapping and murder of actress Sapna Khan.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf faces serious charges of abrogating the Constitution of Pakistan.

Among other figures are PTI's Aleem Khan, Jaffar Khan Leghari, former JUI-F MPA Abdul Rehman Khetran, former provincial ministers Obaidullah Babat and Maulana Abdul Wasay, ex-federal ministers Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, Saira Afzal Tarrar, Kamran Michael and Riaz Pirzada.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also faces NAB investigation pertaining to alleged illegal allotment of hundreds of kanals of lands owned by the state in Dera Ismail Khan.

Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Faisal Vawda, Nadir Leghari and Fauzia Kasuri are also among prominent aspirants, who are facing allegations of dual nationality.

Majority of charges seem to be politically motivated against these aspirants, which are yet to be proven in the court of law.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is among a few prominent political figures, who are not facing any investigation either by the NAB, FIA, SECP or any other state institutions.

