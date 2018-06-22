Former PM Abbasi challenges dismissal of candidacy on last day of appeals

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi challenged on Friday the rejection of his nomination papers from the capital’s NA-53 constituency.



During scrutiny on Tuesday, Abbasi’s nomination papers had been dismissed by the returning officer (RO) as the former premier failed to mention the development work he undertook in his previous constituency.

The RO had also dismissed the nomination papers of other contenders for the constituency, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's, on similar grounds.

Tahir Mahmood Abbasi filed the former premier’s appeal in the election tribunal Friday pleading for dismissal of the RO's decision. He added that the former premier did not omit the required information on purpose and is ready to rectify the mistake.

Abbasi is contesting on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ticket from NA-53, as well as his home constituency of NA-57, Murree. His nomination from Murree has also been challenged in the Rawalpindi appellate tribunal.

Similarly, PML-N's Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, who hails from the Hazara region and has served as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also challenged on Friday the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-53, as did estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai.

Abbasi claimed to have carried out widespread public welfare projects in his constituency.

As the tribunal took up the appeals, the judge, after hearing initial arguments from counsels of the former premier and Sardar Abbasi, issued notices to the RO and ECP secretary before adjourning the hearings until Monday.

In Karachi, senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar also challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-245.

Hearing on dismissal of Imran's nomination papers

Moreover, the capital's election tribunal also heard Imran's appeal against the dismissal of his nomination papers for NA-53.

The tribunal issued a notice to the secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan, stating a representative should be taken on board for legal advice on the matter.

The PTI chief also filed an appeal today against the dismissal of his nomination papers from Mianwali's NA-95 constituency.

Last day to file appeals

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan schedule, Friday was the last day to file appeals against decisions of the ROs.

As the ECP concluded the scrutiny of nomination papers on Tuesday, it formed six appellate tribunals in KP, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, two in Balochistan and one in Islamabad to hear the appeals.

The election tribunals have until June 27 to decide on the appeals after which the revised list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 29 whereas the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be June 30.

Polling for general election 2018 will be held on July 25.